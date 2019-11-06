TREDWAY, ROBERT

Robert Brent Tredway "Binky" Happy 57th Birthday and 7th year in Heaven. We all love you and miss you so much. "We will remember you." Pop, Mama, Randa, Mike, Jenni, Dylan, Keri, family and friends
