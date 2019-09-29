VAUGHAN, ERNESTINE

Ernestine Vaughan Dear Nana Vaughan, It is this week that we commemorate your passing of five years ago. But I know that you are in our thoughts and hearts each and every day. Thank you for being our Family Angel Guide- Your Children, Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren
