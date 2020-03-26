WALKER, ALETHEA

Alethea C. Walker In Memory of my beautiful and loving Mommy and our Sweet Granni Last year you were here with us, but God called you home. We miss you more than words can say. We miss your pretty, deep dimples, your quiet voice, your soft laughter, and your daily phone call just to make sure we were all okay. You will forever be in our hearts and our memories. Love your daughters Artreail and Sharon and grandkids Mia & Kee Kee
To plant a tree in memory of ALETHEA WALKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.