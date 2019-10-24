WASHINGTON, IDA

IDA MAE WASHINGTON 8/26/1935 - 10/24/2018 "God Is Good All the Time" It has been one year since you left us and went to be with our Heavenly Father. The year has been filled with memories, sorrow and many tears. But it has also been spent thanking God for giving us such a loving and wonderful mother. You were a brave soul to leave all you knew to go to Ohio in your 60s and even there you're remembered for your great humor, your dancing and for your love of life. You brought a lot of joy and were a great blessing to us and many others. Your infectious smile and loving care for your family and friends will forever remain a part of your legacy. We know if we could hear your voice one more time you would remind us that "The Lord is so Good" We miss and love you so much James and Janis
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881