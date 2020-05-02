Shirley C. Webb 9/23/35 - 05/03/14 Life is not the same without you! The sun still rises in the east and darkness falls at night, but nothing now seems quite the same, each day is not as bright. The birds still sing, the flowers grow, the breeze still whispers too, but it will never, ever be the same world without you. It's so sad that you had to go, your leaving caused such pain, but you were so very special, and earth's loss is heaven's gain. We love & miss you, Momma! Gene, Ronnie, Teresa, Daphne, Dawn, and Diane
