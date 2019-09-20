WHITEHEAD, ROBERT 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Robert P. Whitehead, Sr. We love and miss you today and every day. Love, Scootie, Shell & Wu Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for September 20, 2019 Obituary list for September 19, 2019 Obituary list for September 18, 2019 Obituary list for September 17, 2019 Obituary list for September 16, 2019 Cemetery Lots GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo… More Cemetery Lots