WILBERGER One year ago today I had to say goodbye to the love of my life, Margaret R. Wilberger, or as I liked to call her, "Sullivan." I was truly blessed to have her for 38 1/2 years and I see it more and more every day. She was an amazing mother to Winston Wilberger, grandmother to Thomas Wilberger, sister to Carol Wright, aunt to countless nieces, nephews, and best friend to everyone who knew her, and my better half. She is terribly missed by her church, Highland Springs Church of Christ, and will never be forgotten. She was remarkably 1 of a kind. So fly high with all The Angels and I'll see you in my dreams.