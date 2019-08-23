WILLIAMS, VESTER 52 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices News Obituaries In Memoriam Cards Of Thanks Recent Obituaries Gallery Search Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Vester Vernell Williams It's been five years but yet only yesterday in our hearts. We love and miss you. The Family Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Vester Vernell Williams It Year Obituaries in the News Wednesday, August 21, 2019 'A soldier on the homefront': Eleanor Attkisson Smith, a World War II parachute inspector in Richmond, dies While her husband served with the Army on the European front, Eleanora Dare Attkisson Smith … Saturday, August 17, 2019 C. Kenneth Wright, a philanthropist who was 'one of the architects' of VCU's future, dies at 94 Charles Kenneth “Ken” Wright, a Richmond businessman who with his wife donated more than $50… More News Obituaries Cemetery Lots GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lakeview. With vault. 1 plot, $3500 obo. Call 410-651-4088 GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side, Lakeview, near the front. both for $4,000… WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY - 2 adjoining lots. Sandston, Va. Retail value, $5,990, se… WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL Companion mausoleum burial crypt for 2. Current price $17,290. Sell for… More Cemetery Lots