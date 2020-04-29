WINFREE, CORNELIUS

Winfree, Sr., Cornelius Happy birthday to my husband and our father, Cornelius Winfree, Sr., who entered this life on April 29, 1924. It is also with broken hearts, we celebrate fond and loving memories of life with him, for he went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2015. Peace to his ashes and rest to his soul. Dorothea H. Winfree, wife and children, Robert, Janet, Pat, Cornelius Jr., Michael and Michelle

