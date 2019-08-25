WOO, JUANA

Juana Matilde Woo (Feb. 28, 1930 - Aug. 25, 2017) "In Loving Memory" A Tribute to the Greatest Mother, Great/Grandmother & friend in the world!! I miss you dearly as each day goes by, I do look forward in the day we can play the slot machines & the lottery tickets! Your gift for sewing has carried on from your extraordinary teachings. It has taught me so much, Gracias! Your legacy will live on forever in everything that you left behind. You left your mark here on earth with your unconditional love & all that you gave from your heart! Your love for me was constant and your devotion had no end, you filled my life will sunshine & laughter with your playful jokes!! So I want you to know forever to me you are the BEST! A part of my heart is gone with sadness that you are no longer here, but also my heart has so many deep memories that's locked that will forever get me through. Knowing I will see you in heaven, keeps me Standing Tall with your Puerto Rican love!! I promise your legacy will live on forever Mama' te amo y te, extrano mucho! Annette "Woo" Morris