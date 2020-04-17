WRIGHT, LEITHER

In beautiful memory of my husband, Leither Wright Sunset - April 17, 2005 In beautiful memory of my husband who went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2005. It is a blessing to know that you are in God's hands. Your spirit will live on forever in my heart. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and never forgotten. Your loving wife, Doris
