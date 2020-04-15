INGE, SANDRA

INGE, Mrs. Sandra Louise Perkins, 53, of Summerville, S.C., formerly of Richmond, Va., went to live with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Survived by her parents, George (GB) and Georgette Perkin; her husband, Stephen Inge; brother, Ben Perkins (Karen); daughters, Tori Russell (Corey) and Hailey Inge; special niece, Cyndal Perkins; many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many other family members. Sandra graduated from Greenville County High School and graduated from Medical College of Virginia (MCV/VCU) with an associate's in science. She retired from mammogram technology after 31 years. Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson, S.C.

