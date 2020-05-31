INGE, Thomas Patterson, age 91, of Blackstone, Va., entered into the presence of Jesus on May 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Maggie Inge; six siblings; and his beloved wife of 64 years, Patricia Gravatt Inge. He is survived by his three children, Steve Inge of North Chesterfield, Va., Marcia (Randy) Daniel of Stockbridge, Ga. and Doug (Joyce) Inge of Midlothian, Va. He is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Tommy graduated from Blackstone High School and Virginia Tech. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he spent his career managing the family business, Planters Warehouse, in Blackstone. Tommy was a lifelong member of Crenshaw United Methodist Church. He was an active member of The Gideons International and the Blackstone Ruritan Club. Tommy was very faithful in every endeavor and modeled consistency, commitment, love and generosity to all he encountered. He loved and cherished his family. He enjoyed traveling and was able to visit over 50 countries with his wife. Tommy was a passionate fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies. He loved Jesus above all and would want for you to do the same. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International Nottoway Camp, P.O. Box 104, Nottoway, Va. 23955 or Crenshaw United Methodist Church, 200 Church Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
