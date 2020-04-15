INGRAM, Vanessa F. "Nessa," departed this life April 6, 2020, due to COVID-19 virus. Preceded in death by her mother, Christina W. Ford; one brother and sister. She leaves behind a devoted niece, Sonja L. Ford; two other nieces, Stephanie and Cheryl; five great-nieces and several great-great-nieces and nephews. O.P Chiles Funeral Home prepared her remains and she will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn cemetery. There will be no services.View online memorial
