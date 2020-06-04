INGRAM, Willett, "Elaine," 70, of Richmond, entered eternal life May 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Pleasant and Mildred Ward; sisters and brothers, Patsy Martin, William and David Pleasant; grandson and granddaughter, Ronnie Battle Jr. and Blessin Monae Quarles. Surviving are her daughters, Michelle Battle, Felicia Cornish, Monique Cornish (Sean Quarles), Lakesha Frost (Stephon Frost); grandchildren, Latavia Cornish (Gerald Spencer), Lateesha Johnson (Miquan Johnson), Shatavia Goode, Jason Campbell Jr., Jermaine Free, Terrell Brown, Tavares Scott, Jalicia Campbell, Sean Quarles Jr., Stephon (Taylor) Frost, Nicholas Frost; a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St.View online memorial
