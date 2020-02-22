INMAN, Denise B., 65, of Henrico, N.C. and formerly of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph F. Bucka Sr. and Joy J. Johnson. She is survived by her companion, Jeff Martin; brothers, John R. Bucka Sr. (Brenda) and Joseph F. Bucka Jr.; sister, Sharon B. Chalkley (James); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with a celebration of her life to follow at 5 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Interment will be private.View online memorial
