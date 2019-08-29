IRBY, Lila Louise Howard, age 87, of Mechanicsville, was born in Des Moines, Iowa, October 12, 1931, and passed away August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Moreland R. Irby Jr.; her parents, Alma and Paul Howard; sister, Novelene H. Shroyer; and brother, Randall Ralph Howard. She is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, Suzanne and Stephen Harris of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., Sheryl and Terry Eickelberg of Grimes, Iowa, Steven and Susie Howard of Greenwood, Ind., Michael and Debra Shroyer of Boone, N.C., and Mary Ellen Shroyer of Staunton, Va.; and beloved cousins, Bonnie and Bob Branch of Newport News, Va. and Donna and Charles Irby Abbitt of Asheville, N.C. Lila loved and was loved by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews and felt very blessed to have such a loving family. When Lila came to Virginia, she was employed by the Life Insurance Company of Virginia and later worked for the Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries. Lila was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Methodist Women's group, serving in many local and district positions. She also served on the Administrative Board. Her special love of volunteering for over 30 years was with Richmond Home for Ladies, later becoming Covenant Woods, a continuing care retirement community, where she held many offices on the Board of Lady Managers and later was President of the Board of Directors of Covenant Woods. She loved to play golf and read. Knitting was a special hobby and she shared her beautiful work, including prayer shawls, baby blankets and lap robes, with family and friends. Lila loved life and tried to live each day to the fullest. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31. A reception will follow at Covenant Woods. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ed Givens Scholarship Fund at Covenant Woods or the SPCA.View online memorial