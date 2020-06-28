IRONS, REBA

IRONS, Reba Martin, 84, went to fly with angels in Heaven on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ronald D. Irons. She is survived by her sons, Butch Dandridge (Wanda) and Michael Dandridge; daughter, Michelle Manley (Steve); grandchildren, Stephen Dandridge (Katie) and Lydia Sulc; and great-granddaughter, Bexley Paige Dandridge; niece, Glenda Guthrie (Michael); best friends, Frances Allen, Frances Nucklos, Jean Ann Duke, Juanita Roberts and Susie Grant. A private ceremony was held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

