IRVIN, Wayne L., 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Wayne was born on October 15, 1932, in McCracken, Kansas. Wayne is survived by a daughter and son, Kimberly Irvin Thompson (Paul); Todd Anthony Irvin (Kristi); and three grandchildren, Christopher, Rachel and Samantha. After graduating from McCracken High School, Wayne entered the Navy and served for four years during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. After being honorably discharged, he attended and graduated from Fort Hays Kansas State College and married his wife, Karen (now deceased) and had two children, Todd and Kimberly. Once obtaining his college degree, Wayne began working for the federal government, the IRS and then with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), until he retired with them in 1989. Wayne especially loved his family as well as dancing including ballroom and square dancing, camping in his pop-up camper at Ocean City, Md., listening to music and driving his 1968 Mustang. A private family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to either Sunrise Assisted Living of Bon Air or the Alzheimer's Association. Wayne, we love you and will always carry your memory and strength in our hearts, your loving family. We will miss you.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers