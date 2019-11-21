IRVINE, Sara, age 85, of Midlothian, Virginia, and formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home. Family services will be conducted with Pastor Steve Looper officiating and interment following in the Welch Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. Irvine was born on May 17, 1934, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Robert And Sarah Reed Byrn. Mrs. Irvine was a UT Knoxville graduate with a B.S. in political science. She was a wife, mother, homemaker and a lady with a sweet and gentle soul. She enjoyed reading and discussing politics. She was of the Methodist faith. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy And Michael Krusenklaus of Midlothian, Va., Susan and Mike Phillips of Spring Hill, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Amy Goodman (Chad Conner), Lauren Krusenklaus (Jordan Lints) and Rachel Krusenklaus; four great-grandchildren, Maya, Devin, Gavyn and Haylee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Steve Irvine; and brother, James Byrn. The family expresses a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Jessica Krebs, for their compassionate and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. The family will receive friends at the family residence on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. A guest register may be signed at www.gofffuneralhome.com.View online memorial
