IRVING, Freddie Lee, 74, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. He was the son of the late James William and Daisy Lee Quarles Irving. He was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Lee Coleman; two brothers, James William Irving Jr. and Sylvester Quarles. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family, one son, Adrian Irving; and one daughter, Hollie Lavenia Williams, both of Richmond, Va.; two sisters, Bernice Quarles and Rosetta Irving; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and one adopted granddaughter, Rochelle; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews; and one dedicated niece, "Tank," as he called her; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2700 North Ave., Richmond, Va.