IRVING, James Benjamin, 71, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda F. Irving; children, Carleen Irving Lane (Thomas) and Matthew Todd Irving (Keri); grandchildren, Dakoda, Jessica, Quinton, Victoria Lane, Savannah, Emma Irving and Alexis Fisher. He served his country in the Army from 1969 to 1972, and later retired after 10-plus years as a CPA with the Virginia Department of Taxation. He was a member of the Masons and the Forest Hill Men's Breakfast Crew. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, 4401 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225, with services to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 2nd Mile Endowment Fund, 4401 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225 or the Fisher House, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23249, richmondfisherhouse.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial