IRVY, Carolyn Ann Walton, 69, born in Richmond, Va., January 24, 1951. She died in Marrison, Tennessee, April 16, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Mildred L. Walton of Henrico, Va.; one brother, Joseph E. Walton Jr. of Dinwiddie, Va.; two nephews, Matthew Walton and Brian Walton of Mechanicsville, Va.

