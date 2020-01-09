ISAAC, Carolyn Johnson, October 6, 1923 - January 4, 2020. Carolyn loved her family and had many talents. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and needlework. She loved the Lord and will be missed so much by so many. Predeceased by her father, Luther Johnson; mother, Rebecca Boyd Johnson; husband, George Isaac; sister, Kay Carter; brother-in-law, Chester Carter; sister, Francis Vickers; brother-in-law, Oakley Vickers; brother, Jerry Johnson; and sister, Mildred Couture. Left to mourn, daughter, Rebecca (Joel) Gurley; son, Jerry (Diane) Isaac; son, Billy (Jean) Isaac; brother-in-law, Jon (Britta) Couture; grandchildren, Stephen (Jennifer), Jessica (Doug), Jeremy (Kristin), Megan (Billy), Jordan (Hayley), Mandy (Nate); special nephew, Jai Couture; 11 great-grandchildren; and her loving companion, Ivan Bay. Visitations will be at Combs Funeral Home in Lebanon, Va., on Friday, January 10, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 11, at 12 noon. Service will take place at Combs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. Interment to followed in Adams Chapel cemetery, following the service. Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in her memory to Adam's Chapel Cemetery Fund, State Route 823, Seven Springs Rd., Castlewood Va. 24224.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CAROLYN ISAAC as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.