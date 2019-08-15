ISAACS, Carolyn Woods, 94, of Richmond, passed away August 13, 2019. She was born November 22, 1924. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Harrison Woods and Margaret Jennings Woods; and her husband, Charles A. Isaacs Jr. She is survived by her three children, Stephen A. Isaacs (Brandt S. Isaacs), C. Leonard Isaacs and Martha I. Jones (Marcus K. Jones); and six grandchildren, Cameron I. Cutro, Kevin H. Isaacs, Ann Woods I. Hawks, David C. Isaacs, Morgan J. Huynh and Charles P. Jones; as well as four great-grandchildren, Henry Hawks, William Hawks, Harrison Huynh and Claire Cutro. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the Good Shepard Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia. She was a consummate mother and homemaker, an excellent cook and baker. She was an accomplished seamstress and upholsterer. Well into her eighties, she loved working in her yard, gardening, mowing the lawn and planting flowers. She loved sports, especially golf and football, and avidly attending all of her children's sporting events. She loved the many road trips to Virginia Tech for football games. She was an avid reader, especially by the pool and was an excellent and serious bridge player. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made in her name, to a charity of your choice. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on August 16, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 1401 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226. The family expresses much gratitude to Spring Arbor of Salisbury and Spring Arbor Cottage, and their caregivers and administrators, for the care Carolyn received while a resident, as well as the dedicated hospice team of At Home Care Hospice.View online memorial