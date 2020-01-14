ISBELL, Mildred Manahan, 98, of Chesterfield County, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Mildred was the wife of the late Edward Hunter Isbell Sr. Born in Chesterfield County, November 6, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Guy Lockwood Manahan and Margaret Crowder Manahan. She graduated from Chester High School, now named Thomas Dale, and the Pan American Business School, and retired from the City of Richmond as an assistant to the Commissioner of Revenue. Mildred was an active member of Providence United Methodist Church for 66 years, and a member of United Methodist Women, serving as President and various offices. At the time of her death she was the oldest living member of the church. She is survived by her three sons, Edward Hunter Isbell Jr. and wife, Elizabeth "Beth," Thomas Wayne Isbell, Philip Guy Isbell and wife, Elizabeth "Lisa"; granddaughters, Stephanie, Jessica, Jennifer, Ashley and Brittany Isbell and Tina and Michelle Magee; six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Manahan Terrell; brother, Harold Lockwood Manahan Sr.; and beloved daughter-in-law, Janet Maria Fattizzi. Mildred or "Millie" was a beloved lady of wit, strength and wisdom that endeared her to all. Her motto in life was "I've been having fun all my life, and I won't stop now" and she lived it to the very end. From growing up on a dairy farm, to raising three wild and wonderful boys, she lived her life with grace, humor, compassion and resilience. Memories of her expressive storytelling, fun, giving of talents and friendship will stay with us. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 16, 2020, at Providence United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Immediately following the service there will be an interment and gathering of friends and family in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Providence United Methodist Church, 901 S. Providence Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
