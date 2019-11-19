IUORNO, DR. FRANK SR.

IUORNO, Dr. Frank P. Sr., passed away peacefully with family members by his side on November 15, 2019, in Richmond, Va. He was born October 15, 1932, in Utica, N.Y., the son of Pasquale and Mary Pavese Iuorno. Frank graduated from Proctor High School ('50), followed by Hamilton College ('54) and Columbia University College of Dental Medicine ('58), and residency in Orthodontics ('60). In 1966, he married Roseann Moreno and celebrated 53 years of blissful marriage. He truly enjoyed serving the greater Utica community as a well-respected orthodontist for over 40 years. Frank was an accomplished pianist and musician. He loved to sail, hunt and fish, and annually nurtured a productive vegetable garden. He was an active member of the New Hartford School Board, and his never-ending thirst for knowledge led him to study the German, Italian, Chinese and Russian languages. Above all, Frank will be lovingly remembered for his faithful commitment to family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mariangela (Iuorno) Castellano along with her husband, Frank and their son, David Castellano. Surviving in addition to his wife, Roseann; are his sons, Dr. Frank Iuorno Jr., wife, Maria, granddaughters, Julianna and Jacquelyn; Dr. Joseph Iuorno, wife, Karyn (Abele), granddaughters, Gabriella and Sophia; his daughter, Mary (Iuorno) Boyle, husband, John, grandsons, Jack and Rocco. He also leaves his nephew, Cosmo Castellano, wife, Nancy, son, Robert Castellano; Diane (Cavallaro) Castellano; as well as nieces, Elisa Moreno, Suzanne Vercruysse, Amy Moreno and Claudia Williams. He also leaves other cousins and relatives in the Greater Utica area. Funeral services will be private. An additional Celebration of Life will be planned in New Hartford, New York in the summer of 2020. For those who would like to be included in the New Hartford celebration, please send name and address to honorfrankiuorno@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via Bennett Funeral Home.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
