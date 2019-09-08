IVERS, Robert Henry, 93, of Richmond, passed away in hospice on September 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Ivers, of 58 years. He is survived by his son, Robert J. Ivers (Maureen); and daughter, Susan Ivers Kirwan; and grandson, Erik Ivers (Kim); granddaughter, Ryan Kirwan; grandsons, Matthew Kirwan, Terrance Kirwan and Parker Kirwan; and cousins, Dorothy Mewing and Gwen Mann. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943, attended Columbia University and then served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Cabot in the Pacific during World War II as an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class and separated in May 1946. Bob went on to work for the NY Telephone Company in the Bronx and Manhattan in the engineering department until retiring after 39 years. He enjoyed his numerous hobbies, including photography, woodworking, painting and scale modeling. He and Arlene traveled for many years, visiting over 30 countries and cities. Visitation will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, September 9, with a memorial service at 5 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond.View online memorial