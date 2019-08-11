IVEY, James Winston "Win," of Midlothian, Va., was born in Boston, Mass., on July 7, 1941, and passed away on August 9, 2019, after a long struggle with heart failure. He is survived by his wife, Sondra M. Ivey; three sons, David W. Ivey and wife, Carole, of Midlothian, Va., Brian G. Ivey and wife, Ellen Bradley, of Chapel Hill, N.C. and John M. Ivey and wife, Kimberly, of Glen Allen, Va.; four grandchildren, Lauren Ivey, Kevin Ivey, Paige Ivey and Spencer Ivey. He is also survived by a brother, Richard C. Ivey and wife Marion, of Simsbury, Conn.; sister-in-law, Barbara H. Ivey, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and several nieces and a nephew. Win was raised in New England and graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, Conn. He graduated cum laude from Washington and Lee University, where he sang in the Glee Club and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, and he earned his M.B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University. After serving in the U.S. Navy in the Philippines and Maryland, Win worked for Verizon and its subsidiaries for more than 30 years until his retirement. Win was a member of the Discovery Sunday School class at Bon Air Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and sang in the choir for special musical performances. He was a certified soccer referee and officiated at school and community games and tournaments. He was also an active participant in Chesterfield's Lifelong Learning Institute. A memorial service will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church on Thursday, August 15, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Win's memory to the Worship Ministry at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial