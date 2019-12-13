IVIE, Violet Valeria, 95, passed away December 10, 2019, after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones and family. She is survived by her sister, Delores Dale; her grandsons, Jesse Ivie and E.J. Ivie and his wife, Nicole; her niece, Nina Teel; and her nephews, Leslie Dale, Gene Dale and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Ivie; her son, Earl Ivie; and her sister, Lelia Riggs. Violet and her two sisters grew up in Norfolk, Virginia and spent much of their early lives on a coal barge, where their father was captain. During WWII, she worked for the USO and repaired airplanes. It was at this time that she met the love of her life and future husband, Earl. After the war, they moved to Richmond to start a family and opened their own business named Parham Cleaners. Over the years, they grew the business to include multiple locations. Violet loved ballroom dancing, gardening and making her own clothes. Some of her favorite years were spent on a farm she and her husband owned in Bumpass, Virginia, where they raised show winning Quarter Horses. She had a strong work ethic and worked well into her retirement age, running the family business with her son. In her later life, she enjoyed a peaceful retirement in the rolling countryside of King and Queen, Virginia with her son and grandson by her side. She was always grateful for her wonderful family and close friends and neighbors. Please join us Sunday, December 15, at 1 p.m. for visitation and 2 p.m. for a memorial service at B.W. White Funeral Home, Rt. 360 in Aylett, Va. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, her favorite charity.View online memorial