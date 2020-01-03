JACIUK, Anna M., 94, of Richmond, entered her heavenly home on December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Jaciuk. She is survived by her daughters, Maria Harper (Al), Olga Ritchie (George); sons, Pete Melnyk (Sandi), John Michalec (Anita); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Anna was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply. She was a hard worker who loved to cook and work in her gardens, especially her flower gardens. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park.View online memorial
