JACKS, JEROME

JACKS, Mr. Jerome B., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Cole Jacks; his parents, Anna and Joseph Jacks of West Point, Va.; and his brothers, Donald J. Jacks of Buckeye, Ariz. and Melvin J. Jacks of West Point, Va. He is survived by his son, Bernard Jacks (Sherry); his sister, JoAnn Jacks Miles of Mechanicsville, Va.; his brothers, Norman R. Jacks of West Point, Va. and Raymond E. Jacks of King William, Va.; his nephews, Bruce, John and Dodd; and his nieces, Elaine, Julie, Joann, Jennifer, Ashley, Sara and Melissa. His family wishes to thank Carol Hensley and his neighbors for their help and support. They would also like thank all the many doctors and nurses at Morningside in the West End and West Port for their excellent care and compassion. According to Jerry's wishes, no memorial service will be held. His family welcomes your prayers.View online memorial