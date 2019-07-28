JACKSON, Andrew Oden "A.O.," 72, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on July 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Jackson; and his father, Earl Jackson. He is survived by the love of his life, Mildred Patton Jackson "Millie"; their sons, Donald (Monica) and Rodney (Tracy); grandchildren, Brittany, Jenna and Justin Jackson; and a host of cherished family members and friends. He was a retired business owner of A.O. Jackson's Body Shop. A.O. loved life and was most proud of his family. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 11, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 10022 Elks Pass Lane, Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial