JACKSON, Ann Lee, 71, of Aylett, entered into the hands of her Lord on November 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, John E. Jackson; sons, Roman Garrison (Bitena) and Deacon Kevin Jackson; her sister, Joice Smith; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 4570 Dorrell Rd., Aylett. Reverend Evans C. White Jr. officiating. Burial will following in the church cemetery.View online memorial