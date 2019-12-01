JACKSON, ANN

JACKSON, Ann Lee, 71, of Aylett, entered into the hands of her Lord on November 26, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, John E. Jackson; sons, Roman Garrison (Bitena) and Deacon Kevin Jackson; her sister, Joice Smith; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church, 4570 Dorrell Rd., Aylett. Reverend Evans C. White Jr. officiating. Burial will following in the church cemetery.

