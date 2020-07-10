JACKSON, Bailey E., better known as "PoP," was born on September 7, 1993, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She entered into eternal peace on July 3, 2020. She leaves behind her mother, Elizabeth Jackson; and father, Christopher Jackson (Gail); brother, Vacarrio Jackson (Katie); sister, Bambi Elizabeth Jackson; niece, Nevaeh Taylor; nephews, Jaelin Jackson, Jalai Taylor and Jaedin Jackson. Bailey also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Bailey leaves a special and dear friend, Jason Boyce. She was a graduate of L.C. Bird High School, Class of 2011. She was a loving, sweet and kind-hearted young lady. Her niece and nephews would light up with happiness when Bailey walked into the room. She had a very radiant personality and vivacious spirit when she was around her family. She had a way of expressing herself through all genres of music. She was extremely gifted in computers and information technology, and she was an avid cartoon artist. She was a free spirit that loved nature, video games, exotic cars and photography. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Service will be private. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BAILEY JACKSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.