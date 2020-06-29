JACKSON, BRENDA

JACKSON, Mrs. Brenda Lee, age 69, of Richmond, departed this life June 24, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clinton Alphine Jackson; one daughter, Melody J. McCormick (Melvin); one son, Clinton Antonio Jackson; twin granddaughters, Jazmin and Taylor McCormick; one great-granddaughter, Jada Cherry; sisters and brothers; two brothers-in-law, James Jackson Jr. (Brenda) and Alvin Jackson; three nephews, one niece and other relatives; and friends, among them a devoted, Angie Walls. At the request of Mrs. Jackson, no memorial services are planned.

