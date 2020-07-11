JACKSON, Carl M., 65, of Richmond, departed this life July 6, 2020. He is survived by his son, Cory Bynum (Lea); two brothers, Louis and John Jackson (Renee); two sisters, Nancy Roney (Floyd) and Carolyn Fawole; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
