JACKSON, Clara L., departed this life February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. Armstrong Sr.; son, Charles J. Armstrong; daughter, Yvonne A. Baldwin; sister, Mattie B. Pugh; and brother, James C. Bennett. She is survived by her son, Clarence W. Armstrong Jr.; two daughters, Darlene A. Willis and Andrea A. Green; brother, Nehemiah Bennett; 16 grandchildren, over 40 great-grandchildren, over 10 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 7
Viewing
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 8
Interment
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
3101 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA 23223
