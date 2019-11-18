JACKSON, Delois M., 60, of Richmond, died November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chatell Michelle Camp; parents, Robert and Hilda Camp; brothers, Curtis, David and James Camp. Surviving are her husband, Rogers L. Jackson Sr.; two daughters, Chiquita Camp Jackson and Azarain Jocelyn Jackson; son, Rogers L. Jackson Jr.; three grandchildren; sister, Bertha Jackson (Edward); three brothers, Robert (Joyce), Carl and Lawrence Camp; sister-in-law, Cathy Camp; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
