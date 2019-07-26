JACKSON, Doris Sattterwhite, 96, of Beaverdam, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Caroline, she was the widow of C.W. Jackson. Mrs. Jackson was a lifetime and oldest member of County Line Baptist Church and had served as Sunday school teacher for many years. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Susan Jackson; a brother, Howard Satterwhite (Agnes); two granddaughters, Amy Jackson Houston (Jason) and Rachel Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Wendell Jackson; and two brothers, Leland and Preston Satterwhite. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at County Line Baptist Church, with Rev. Dave Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to County Line Baptist Church cemetery fund. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial