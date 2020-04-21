JACKSON, EARL S. JR.

JACKSON, Earl S. Jr., 63, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl S. Jackson Sr. and Rev. Mary Jackson. He is survived by his children, Deatrice and Earl Jackson III, LaAiesha Jones (Derek), Florenza Brown, Melisa and Lorenza Porter; eight grandchildren, four sisters, five brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Fauquier Baptist Church, 2455 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va.

