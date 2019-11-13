JACKSON, Ethel J., 84, of Henrico, Va., departed peacefully from this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was a retired educator for Henrico County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis F. and Eddie H. Johnson Sr.; brothers, Robert Sr., Eddie Jr., Floyd F., Al Stewart and Marshall Sr. She leaves to cherish her precious memory her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Dr. Lloyd E. Jackson Jr.; loving sons, Rodney (Nell) of Mechanicsville and Lloyd Harvey (Alicia) of Plano, Texas; five grandchildren, Corey, Brie, Dallas, London and Laila; one great-grandchild, Maisyn; faithful sister, Delores Dickerson-Wood of Glen Allen; a host of nieces, nephews; two sisters-in-law, Mamie P. Johnson of Montpelier and LaVerna S. Johnson of Henrico; godsons, Byron Bracey and Ryan Dickerson; other relatives and devoted friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 8775 Mt. Olive Ave., Glen Allen. Rev. Darryl G. Thompson officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
