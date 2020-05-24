JACKSON, Floyd Jr., departed this life May 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Ann Jackson. He is survived by two daughters, Vernell Ann Jackson and Nona Y. Russell; two grandsons, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
