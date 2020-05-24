JACKSON, FLOYD JR.

JACKSON, Floyd Jr., departed this life May 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Ann Jackson. He is survived by two daughters, Vernell Ann Jackson and Nona Y. Russell; two grandsons, two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Maury Cemetery.

