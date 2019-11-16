JACKSON, Frances Gibson, 89, of Henrico, passed away November 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin F. Jackson Sr.; her son, Edwin F. Jackson Jr.; five brothers and six sisters. She is survived by her children, Michael J. Jackson, Frances E. Jackson, Mary J. Poole (Barry), Susan J. Keen (Willy); her favorite cousin, Betty Jean Groome; her favorite niece, Patsy Hancock; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and a host of many nieces and nephews. Frances retired from U.S. Tobacco, where she worked for 33 years. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 18, 11 a.m. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial