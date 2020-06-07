JACKSON, Francine Epps, 67, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Lucille Epps; and her father, Frank Irvin Epps Sr. of Amelia, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Phillip Jackson; two daughters, Kimberly Jackson (Evan), Felicia Young; two grandchildren, Ja'Mir and Elias Jackson; two brothers, Frank Epps Jr. (Angela) and Sherwood Epps (Mable); one sister, Shirley Williams (Al). Francine leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in memory of Francine. Unfortunately due to COVID-19, the memorial service is by invitation only. The service will also be streamed online and may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/2bcsouthside/.View online memorial
