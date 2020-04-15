JACKSON, HENRY JR.

JACKSON, Henry W. Jr., of North Chesterfield, died April 12, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Jean D. Jackson; two daughters, Sharon A. Jackson-Benjamin (Marvin) and Marcelle T. Lewis (James); son, Henry J. Jackson; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; six sisters, three brothers a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. James Sailes officiating. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
