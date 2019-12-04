JACKSON, Howard, 66, of Richmond, died November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Felicia Jenkins; parents, Frank Jackson Jr. and Fannie Smith Jackson Evans; and one brother, Frank Jackson III. Surviving are five children, three grandchildren, twin brother, three sisters, one uncle, one aunt, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, 6144 Derwent Road. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial