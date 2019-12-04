JACKSON, HOWARD

JACKSON, Howard, 66, of Richmond, died November 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Felicia Jenkins; parents, Frank Jackson Jr. and Fannie Smith Jackson Evans; and one brother, Frank Jackson III. Surviving are five children, three grandchildren, twin brother, three sisters, one uncle, one aunt, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, 6144 Derwent Road. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.