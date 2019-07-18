JACKSON, Ida Catherine, 77, of Powhatan, departed this life on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Powhatan, Va. She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Jackson and Cindy Jackson; three grandchildren, Raequan, Ciara and Zayden; two sisters, two brothers, one sister in-law and one brother in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Friday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Bryan Stevens officiating, Rev. Dr. Cavell Phillips, eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial