JACKSON, James, 72, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Viola Jackson; siblings, Carolyn and Phillip Jackson. He leaves cherished memories to his three daughters, Angela Evans (Torrance), Tameka Scott (Shaune), LaToya Jackson; five grandchildren; three siblings, Gloria Jackson (Edward), Douglas and Dennis Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends; among them one devoted Betty Cosby. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 4317 North Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.