JACKSON, Mary S., 88, of Aylett, Va., departed this life June 4, 2020. Mary leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Sharon J. Williams (Michael); two sisters, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Va. Viewing will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held June 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 4570 Dorrell Road, Aylett, Va. 23009. Dr. Evans C. White officiating.View online memorial
